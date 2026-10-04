Mumbai: Shivaji Park residents demand action against CJP organisers after 75-year-old dies during protest

Residents of Mumbai's Shivaji Park have demanded action against organisers of the CJP protest following the death of 75-year-old Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai during the demonstration. Shivaji Park resident Santosh Pavaskar alleged that local residents had submitted a representation to the authorities days before the protest, requesting that permission not be granted for the gathering.

"We had submitted a representation two days ago stating that permission should not be granted to them (CJP). Even without the permission being formally issued, they forcibly came, set up a platform, and carried out their activities," Pavaskar said. He alleged that Shivaji Park is a "silent zone" and claimed that the organisers should be held accountable for holding the protest at the location.

"During their rally, an elderly person—75 years old—passed away. Out of humanity, local residents went to help, but the elderly person died. Who is responsible for that?" he said. Pavaskar further demanded that a case be registered against CJP leader Abhijit Dipke and his associates, saying that the police were examining the legal provisions applicable in the matter.

Another Shivaji Park resident alleged that local residents had approached the Shivaji Park Police Station and other government authorities three to four days before the protest, urging them not to grant permission for the demonstration. "We had been warning all along that such an incident could happen to local residents too—after all, the person who passed away was a human being. Today, Abhijit Dipke—who bears accountability for this—cannot simply evade responsibility; he cannot run away from this," the resident said.

The resident demanded strict action against Dipke and called for the local administration to charge him with murder. Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a 75-year-old resident of Thane, died after suffering a heart attack during a public protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2.

Police have been examining the circumstances surrounding his death and the allegations raised by local residents. (ANI)