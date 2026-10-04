Noida: Two injured after house roof collapses in Brahmpuri

Two labourers were injured after the roof of a house collapsed during repair work in the Brahmpuri area under Dadri Police Station limits on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 14:42 IST
Noida: Two injured after house roof collapses in Brahmpuri
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Two labourers were injured after the roof of a house collapsed during repair work in the Brahmpuri area under Dadri Police Station limits on Sunday, police said. According to Noida Police, the incident occurred on October 4 when repair work was underway on the roof, and it suddenly collapsed, trapping some labourers.

On receiving information, local police and a fire service unit reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Two injured workers, identified as Irfan alias Titu and Haider Ali, were rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment. Rescue operations are underway, with senior officials present at the site. Further legal proceedings are being carried out, police said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

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