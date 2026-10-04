Andhra CM Naidu, along with Shivraj Singh Chouhan lay foundation for 3 lakh PMAY-G houses 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, laid the foundation for the construction of 3 lakh houses across the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) 2.0 at Burripalem in Tenali constituency on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the hundred per cent housing programme will be achieved by 2029. He said the Centre had initially sanctioned only 75,000 houses to Andhra Pradesh under the regular quota. However, following a special request, the Union Government had sanctioned 3 lakh houses.

He said Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had agreed to sanction another 3 lakh houses as soon as the current batch was completed, and an additional 3 lakh houses next year, taking the total allocation to 9 lakh houses. Referring to Burripalem, the Chief Minister said the village was synonymous with legendary actor Superstar Krishna and that it had now also given rise to a political hero in the form of Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, as per the release.

He said the coalition government, backed by the people's mandate, was committed to delivering good governance by ensuring that welfare and development reached every section of society. "Under the Pattabhishekam initiative, long-pending land disputes had been resolved and house sites distributed to the poor. House sites worth Rs 52,000 crore had been provided in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri and other parts of the State," he added as per the release.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government's agenda was to support every community and every region. Praising Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chandrababu Naidu described him as a leader dedicated to the welfare of the poor. He recalled Chouhan's contribution to Madhya Pradesh through major river-linking projects.

He said Chouhan's close association with the people had earned him the affectionate title of 'Mama' among the people of Madhya Pradesh. He criticised the previous government for mismanaging the housing programme between 2019 and 2024, alleging that 6 lakh houses meant for the poor had been cancelled and that corruption and irregularities had undermined the initiative.

He said house sites had been allotted in unsuitable locations, including tanks and hillocks, rendering them unfit for habitation. As a result, nearly 4 lakh beneficiaries had returned their allotted house sites. The Chief Minister said the present government had renewed its commitment to constructing quality houses for the poor. As part of this initiative, 3D concrete printing technology would be introduced on a pilot basis at Burripalem. Houses built using this technology were expected to maintain indoor temperatures at least 8 degrees Celsius lower than the outside temperature, providing greater comfort to residents.

He said that after successful completion of 3D technology houses, construction of 5000 houses will be taken up with the same technology to make Andhra Pradesh a role model in 3D technology housing programme. Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, stating that Andhra Pradesh was emerging as one of the leading States in the country.

He assured that the Centre would sanction another 3 lakh houses even before the ongoing construction of 3 lakh houses was completed. He also promised an additional 3 lakh houses for Andhra Pradesh, taking the total commitment to 9 lakh houses. The Union Minister said the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would extend full support to Andhra Pradesh's development. He described the State's transformation under the visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu as a journey towards a Shining Andhra, Advanced Andhra and Achieving Andhra.

Highlighting the support extended to farmers, Chouhan said the Centre was providing Rs 6,000 annually to each eligible farmer under the PM-KISAN scheme, while the Andhra Pradesh government was adding another Rs 14,000 under Annadata Sukhibhava, taking the total annual assistance to Rs 20,000. The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu were jointly steering Andhra Pradesh towards 360-degree development. He criticised the Congress for bifurcating the State without providing a capital and leaving Andhra Pradesh in a difficult situation.

He said the NDA-led Central and State governments were now working together to put Andhra Pradesh firmly on the path of progress and prosperity. (ANI)