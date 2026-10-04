BJP leader Sanjay Tandon accorded warm farewell after completing 6-year tenure as state Co-In-Charge

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, who is a member of BJP's National Council, was accorded a warm and emotional farewell on relinquishing charge as Co-In-Charge, Himachal Pradesh BJP. Tandon was felicitated at a BJP Himachal Pradesh office-bearers’ meeting held at Tipper in Hamirpur. The meeting focused on the organisational strategy of the state BJP, and Tandon was honoured for his contribution towards strengthening the organisation during his six-year tenure, according to the release.

Addressing the party workers, Tandon said, “I will continue to contribute towards strengthening the organisation in whatever responsibility the party's central leadership gives me.” Recalling his association with Himachal Pradesh, Tandon said he had travelled extensively across the state and visited almost every Assembly constituency during the past six years.

“Over the last six years, I have travelled extensively across Himachal Pradesh and visited almost every Assembly constituency. I have learnt immensely from our workers and the people of the state and have received tremendous love and affection. The discipline, commitment and dedication of Himachal BJP workers are remarkable, and I often cite their example during my visits to other states,” he said. Tandon expressed his gratitude to the party workers for their affection, trust and continuous support, saying his relationship with Himachal Pradesh had gone beyond an organisational assignment.

“My relationship with Himachal Pradesh has never been limited to an organisational responsibility. The affection and sense of belonging that I have received from the workers and people of the state will always remain with me. The time spent with every dedicated worker and the experiences I have gained will always be memorable,” he said. Addressing the workers, Tandon urged them to remain committed to the organisation irrespective of circumstances.

“My message is simple: keep working with determination, irrespective of the situation. When the party grows stronger, each one of us grows with it. Be leaders in your own areas, lead by example and remain connected with the people,” he said. Referring to the 2022 Assembly elections, Tandon said the party needed to introspect, identify its gaps and work with renewed determination to achieve its objective in 2027.

“We must also learn from the fact that we could not form the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh in 2022. We need to address the gaps, work with renewed determination and become ten times stronger for 2027. Ignore those who say that nothing can change. If we work with full commitment and determination, we will achieve our objective of forming the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh in 2027,” Tandon said. He added, “When that happens, I will return and thank all of you.”

Tandon also congratulated newly appointed state Co-In-Charge Darshana Singh and expressed confidence that the organisation would become stronger under her guidance. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Darshana Singh ji on her new responsibility. I am confident that under her leadership and guidance, the organisation in Himachal Pradesh will become even stronger,” he said.

The meeting was chaired by BJP Himachal Pradesh president Dr Rajiv Bindal. BJP state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, State Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan, senior party office-bearers and a large number of dedicated workers were present on the occasion. (ANI)