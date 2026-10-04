Assam Minister Kaushik Rai reviews proposals under ‘Viksit Assam’ initiative

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review and finalise proposals for high-impact urban development projects to be submitted under the “Viksit Assam” initiative.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 22:33 IST
Assam Minister Kaushik Rai reviews proposals under ‘Viksit Assam’ initiative
Assam Minister Kaushik Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review and finalise proposals for high-impact urban development projects to be submitted under the “Viksit Assam” initiative. The meeting, held at the conference hall of the Minister's office, focused on identifying and prioritising projects aimed at accelerating urban development, strengthening civic infrastructure and improving the quality of life of citizens across the state.

Rai emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all concerned agencies and directed officials to prepare comprehensive, outcome-oriented proposals with clear priorities and implementation strategies. The proposals being compiled by various verticals of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) include projects from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Urban Infrastructure Company Limited (GUCL), Town & Country Planning (T&CP), Technical Cell of DoHUA, Guwahati Jal Board, AMRUT and Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL).

The Minister stressed that the proposals should focus on transformative and impactful projects with the potential to contribute significantly towards the vision of a developed and progressive Assam. The meeting was attended by Kavitha Padmanabhan, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs; Dr S. Lakshmanan, IAS, Managing Director, Guwahati Smart City Limited; and Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, Managing Director, Guwahati Jal Board.

Senior officials from the Municipal Administration, GMC, GMDA, T&CP, AMRUT, GUCL and GSCL were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026