Tripura braces for 410 MW peak power demand during Durga Puja: Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Tripura is gearing up to meet a possible peak electricity demand of around 410 MW during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, with the state government planning to prioritise domestic power requirements and reduce electricity supply to Bangladesh during the festival period. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath reviewed the state’s Puja power preparedness with senior officials and field-level personnel of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and Tripura Power Generation Limited (TPGL).

Speaking after the meeting, Nath said the state had anticipated a peak demand of around 380 MW during last year’s Puja, but actual consumption remained at about 373 MW. This year, authorities are preparing for a significantly higher demand of approximately 410 MW. The Minister said the review covered power generation and transmission, maintenance works and the condition of 132 KV, 66 KV and 33 KV transmission lines, along with arrangements for immediate restoration in case of tripping or other technical failures.

Nath said electricity supply to Bangladesh would be reduced during the Puja period to ensure that Tripura’s domestic requirements receive priority. He also said arrangements were being discussed to procure additional power from other regions if the situation requires. “During Christmas, when Mizoram requires additional power, we supply them extra electricity. Similarly, during Puja, we can draw additional power when required. Such arrangements have been discussed,” Nath said.

He said officials had been directed to maintain sufficient standby transformers, vehicles, ladders and manpower across the state to ensure rapid response to emergencies. The capacity of the existing 1912 power helpline will also be strengthened, with additional call centres and operators being considered to handle complaints during the festival. To ensure round-the-clock services, employee leave will remain cancelled throughout the Puja period. Standby transformers will also be kept loaded on vehicles near major Puja venues so that they can be deployed immediately in case of transformer failure.

The Minister further stressed the need to prevent electrical accidents arising from illegal connections and “hook lines” at Puja venues and other locations. Puja organisers have been advised about the associated risks, while coordination meetings are being conducted to ensure electrical safety. On the weather front, Nath said current indications from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not suggest any major storm or adverse weather event during the Puja period. A more definitive assessment, he said, would be available around Mahalaya.

The Minister directed officials to submit a final preparedness report by Mahalaya or the preceding day, covering the status of all arrangements and compliance with the instructions issued during the review meeting. (ANI)