Karnataka: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Kalaburagi; occupants safe

A training aircraft made an emergency landing at an agricultural field in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, with both the instructor and trainee on board reported safe. The aircraft made the emergency landing around 5.40 pm on Tuesday evening at a Toor crop agricultural field in Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi City Police reached the spot following the incident. Both the instructor and trainee are safe. The aircraft landed in the agricultural field, where Toor crop had been cultivated.

There was no immediate information about any damage to the aircraft or the extent of damage, if any, to the agricultural field. The instructor and trainee remained safe following the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)