“Major effort towards democratisation of technology”: PM Modi highlights Digital India transformation at IMC 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the Digital India initiative as a major effort towards the democratisation of technology, stressing that the government sought to bridge the digital divide and ensure modern technology did not remain a privilege limited to those with access to resources. Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, PM Modi highlighted that the mobile phone was placed at the centre of this transformation.

"Through the Digital India initiative, we resolved to change this situation, with the mobile phone at the centre of this transformation. This has been a major effort towards the democratisation of technology," Prime Minister Modi stated. He said India had faced a major challenge in the form of the digital divide, with modern technology increasingly becoming a privilege for those who had the resources to benefit from it.

"Over the past 10–12 years, the mobile phone has emerged not only as a means of modern communication, but also as an important tool for good governance. It has remained at the core of our Digital India vision," he added. PM Modi said the government undertook reforms in the telecom sector and expanded infrastructure as part of its efforts to democratise access to technology.

"We also focused on ensuring that mobile phones and other telecom hardware were manufactured in India itself," he said. The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of 5G connectivity in the country, noting that the technology had reached every district. He said there were more than 5.5 lakh 5G base stations operating across India, powering the 5G network, while mobile internet speeds had increased tenfold compared to 2022.

Recalling his participation in previous editions of the India Mobile Congress, PM Modi said the platform had witnessed the evolution of India's telecom sector and digital connectivity over the years. He noted that 5G was launched in the country from the India Mobile Congress platform in 2022, while in 2023 he had spoken about India's transition from 5G rollout to 5G reach-out. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to citizens and friends of India across the world for their wishes and greetings on the completion of 25 years of his service as the Head of Government.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi in the national capital. Upon his arrival, he was felicitated by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. The four key pillars of IMC 2026 are Srishti: Building the Future; Samvardhan: Fueling Growth; Sashakt: Expanding Opportunities; and Suraksha: Strengthening Trust. The event will focus on innovation and next-generation digital infrastructure, technology-led economic growth, inclusive digital access, and the development of secure and resilient digital ecosystems.

IMC 2026 will bring together global technology leaders, policymakers, industry experts, startups, investors and innovators to explore emerging opportunities across the digital ecosystem. The 2026 edition will cover nine established anchor sectors, including 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cyber security, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG, and electronics manufacturing. The event will also expand its sectoral focus to four new domains -- smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics and transport technology. IMC 2026 is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh attendees from over 100 countries, with participation from more than 500 partners and exhibitors, over 600 startups and 900 thought leaders. The event will feature more than 2,000 technology use cases and over 120 sessions. (ANI)