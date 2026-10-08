Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

South Asia is growing faster than any other emerging-market and developing region, but its economic strength is being tested by energy insecurity, climate shocks, weak job creation, demographic change and the rapid spread of artificial intelligence. The World Bank's South Asia Economic Update: Adopting AI for Growth projects regional growth of 6.9 percent in 2026 and 6.7 percent in 2027. The central challenge for governments is no longer simply maintaining high GDP growth, but turning it into productive employment, stronger businesses and higher household incomes while preparing economies for AI-driven change.

Growth Remains Strong, but Cracks Are Emerging

India remains the region's main growth engine, expanding 7.8 percent in FY2025/26, with growth projected at 7.1 percent in FY2026/27. Bhutan recorded 7.3 percent growth, supported by hydropower and investment, while Sri Lanka's recovery continued, with growth reaching 4.7 percent in the first half of 2026.

But regional averages hide serious weaknesses. Bangladesh's growth slowed to an estimated 3.4 percent in FY2025/26, while nonperforming loans reached 32.8 percent in June 2026, threatening lending and private investment. Maldives remains exposed to tourism and external financing shocks, while Nepal faces reconstruction needs following severe floods.

For policymakers, strong regional growth should therefore be used to rebuild fiscal and financial buffers rather than postpone reforms. International development partners can help strengthen banking systems, public institutions, climate resilience and infrastructure. Private investors, meanwhile, need to look beyond headline GDP figures and assess country-specific financial, regulatory and climate risks.

Energy Security Is Now a Growth and Investment Priority

South Asia's dependence on imported fuel remains a major economic weakness. The energy shock examined by the World Bank pushed Brent crude to around $110 per barrel, increasing transport and production costs and adding pressure to inflation and government budgets.

Governments responded through subsidies, tax adjustments, rationing and alternative supply arrangements. These measures provided temporary relief, but they cannot become permanent solutions because subsidies can consume fiscal resources needed for health, education and infrastructure.

The longer-term answer is greater domestic energy capacity. Governments need to expand renewable electricity, improve transmission networks and storage, attract private investment and remove pricing distortions that discourage cleaner energy.

This also matters for AI. Data centers and digital services require large quantities of reliable electricity. Countries that cannot provide affordable power risk losing technology investment to better-prepared markets.

For private companies and development financiers, this creates opportunities in solar and wind power, battery storage, electricity grids, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure. Development banks can make projects more attractive through guarantees, blended finance and technical assistance.

South Asia's Demographic Advantage Has an Expiry Date

South Asia currently has about 1.17 billion working-age people, representing roughly 22 percent of the global labor force. But this demographic advantage will not last indefinitely.

Annual working-age population growth is projected to decline from an average of 2.2 percent during 1960–2023 to only 0.6 percent during 2024–50. The working-age population share could peak around 2034, and South Asia could become an "aged" region by 2049.

That gives policymakers a relatively narrow window to create productive employment. Agriculture still accounts for around 40 percent of regional employment, leaving millions of workers vulnerable to weather shocks and low productivity.

Tourism, agribusiness, manufacturing and modern services could absorb more workers if governments improve transport, electricity, skills, access to finance and the business environment. Governments also need to prepare pension, health and social-protection systems for aging populations instead of waiting until demographic pressures become severe.

Development partners should increasingly link financing to employment creation, skills development and private-sector productivity. Businesses stand to gain from South Asia's enormous labor pool, but only if workers receive skills relevant to changing technologies and industries.

AI Could Lift Productivity, If Skills and Infrastructure Catch Up

Artificial intelligence could become an important new source of productivity. However, adoption remains uneven. Around 23 percent of surveyed Indian firms use AI, compared with 43 percent of US firms.

The employment outlook is more encouraging than fears of widespread automation might suggest. Only about 7 percent of South Asian jobs combine high AI exposure with low complementarity with human workers. AI could therefore enhance many jobs rather than simply eliminate them.

There are also opportunities in international trade. The World Bank finds that greater AI exposure among US industries was associated with stronger post-ChatGPT customer relationships with South Asian suppliers, suggesting AI could help regional companies move deeper into global value chains.

The biggest constraint is preparedness. Adult literacy in South Asia is around 75 percent, compared with 85 percent across emerging and developing economies. Small businesses also face high cloud-computing costs, limited digital capabilities and difficulty identifying suitable AI tools.

Governments should therefore prioritize basic literacy, numeracy, digital skills and job-focused AI training while expanding reliable electricity and internet infrastructure. Support for small businesses could include cloud-access programmes, digitalization assistance and trusted AI advisory services. Clear regulations are also needed to protect privacy and data security without creating unnecessary barriers to innovation.

For policymakers, investors and development partners, the message is straightforward: South Asia should use today's 6–7 percent growth window to prepare for tomorrow. AI can raise productivity, strengthen global competitiveness and create better jobs, but only if investment in technology is matched by investment in people, energy, infrastructure and institutions.