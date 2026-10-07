Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda could access about US$35.7 million in IMF financing after its authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the policies and reforms needed to complete the first review of the country's Extended Credit Facility arrangement. The agreement follows discussions held from September 23 to October 6, 2026, by an International Monetary Fund team led by Rwanda mission chief Albert Touna Mama. Approval from IMF Management and the Executive Board is still required, with the board expected to consider the review in December 2026. Completion would unlock SDR 26.433 million under the existing arrangement.

Fast Growth Brings Relief, but Prices Keep Rising

Rwanda's economy grew by 9.7 percent in the first half of 2026, showing resilience despite recent shocks, with strong exports and remittances helping narrow the current account deficit. Foreign exchange reserves covered about four months of imports, a level the IMF described as comfortable, and the Rwandan franc's depreciation moderated. Inflation reached 15.7 percent in August, well above the National Bank of Rwanda's medium-term target of 5 percent, as existing price pressures combined with higher international oil and fertiliser costs. The central bank has tightened monetary policy, and the IMF called for a sufficiently tight approach guided by incoming economic data to prevent price increases from spreading more broadly and bring inflation towards the target.

Budget Gains Put Debt and Spending Choices in Focus

The fiscal deficit fell to 4.8 percent in the 2025/26 financial year, supported by strong tax collections and the full transmission of higher international fuel prices to pump prices, which limited fuel subsidies. Maintaining fiscal consolidation will be important for keeping Rwanda at a moderate risk of debt distress and rebuilding room to respond to future shocks. The IMF identified stronger domestic revenue collection, led by the expected second Medium-Term Revenue Strategy, as a central part of that effort. Careful prioritisation of capital projects financed from abroad, protection for social and other priority spending, better public investment management and closer monitoring of fiscal risks would help the government manage competing demands on its budget.

Implementation of the IMF-supported programme was satisfactory, with Rwanda meeting all quantitative performance criteria set for the end of June. The authorities are advancing all structural benchmarks, including reforms to strengthen the investment framework and deepen the domestic securities and foreign exchange markets. These changes form part of the broader effort to improve how investment and financial markets operate. Inflation's rise beyond the programme's consultation band means the Executive Board will discuss the Monetary Policy Consultation Clause during the review, bringing the response to elevated prices into the assessment of Rwanda's progress.

Growth Outlook Faces Global and Climate Risks

Real GDP growth is projected at 7.8 percent in 2026 and 7.0 percent in 2027, with the IMF expecting economic performance to remain strong. Continued swings in global commodity prices, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, climate shocks linked to El Niño and tighter global financing conditions could weaken that outlook. A new petroleum procurement framework led by the Rwanda National Energy Company offers a potential benefit by improving fuel supply security and making procurement costs more competitive. Touna Mama thanked the authorities for their cooperation and candid discussions, reaffirming the IMF's support for Rwanda's efforts to preserve economic stability, reduce inflation and advance priority reforms.