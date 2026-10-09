"All his views, statements are against India": BJP's Ramchander Rao slams Rahul Gandhi's response to Elon Musk

Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Friday accused the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, of endorsing foreign voices and acting against India's national interests. Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that Gandhi gets excited whenever an external critic from the United States, such as Donald Trump or Elon Musk, comments on India but remains silent when the same critics speak against the country.

"When any person speaks against India from America, Donald Trump or Elon Musk or whoever it may be, Rahul Gandhi gets more energy and immediately jumps in to support them. He doesn't speak when Trump speaks about a 100 per cent tariff on India. But when Elon Musk says that Starlink is not being allowed in India, Rahul Gandhi comes in support of Elon Musk and Trump," he said. Further, the BJP leader claimed that Gandhi surrenders himself to anything "Anti-India," adding that all his views and statements are against the country.

"It is very clear that Rahul Gandhi has surrendered himself to Trump. He is supporting him very clearly. Whatever is anti-India, he comes forward and supports those views. He is acting against the country's interests, because all his views and statements are against India," he said. The remarks come in the backdrop of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk calling the situation surrounding Starlink's efforts to enter the Indian market "troubling."

Rahul Gandhi had earlier replied to Musk's post, which claimed that Starlink was unable to secure a licence despite complying with Indian laws and requirements for five years. "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy," Gandhi wrote on X. In response, Musk posted, "Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling. "The exchange comes amid a public debate over the regulatory process for Starlink, SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, and Musk's allegations that vested interests were obstructing the company's entry into the Indian market. (ANI)