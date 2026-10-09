Central Railways cancels train from Mumbai to Nizamuddin ahead of October 10 protest: Official

Ahead of the October 10 CJP protest, Central Railways has cancelled Train No. 22221 running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi, a railway official said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila stated that the train was cancelled to protect passengers from potential inconvenience after arriving in Delhi tomorrow.

"Train No. 22221 running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Nizamuddin, operated by Central Railway, has been cancelled from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus so that passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience in Delhi tomorrow or have to encounter any problems after reaching Delhi," said Nila. He added that railway authorities sent SMS cancellation notifications to all passengers holding reservations for the train via IRCTC and that refund processes have been initiated for online ticket holders.

Nila further advised passengers who purchased tickets through Physical Reservation System counters to visit their nearest centre to claim their refund. "Proper SMS messages were sent via IRCTC to all passengers who had reservations on this train, and simultaneously, the refund process was immediately initiated for all those passengers who had booked tickets online. Those passengers who made ticket bookings through PRS are requested to go to their nearest PRS center and complete the refund process. These trains have been cancelled with the sole objective that passengers do not have to face any kind of inconvenience. We hope that passengers' travel remains safe and secure, and in that direction, this effort has been made by Central Railway and Indian Railways," added Nila.

This development came following a CJP-proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". However, Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns related to public safety, law and order and traffic regulation.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Nupur Prasad said an application was received in the New Delhi district on October 7 from CJP activist Saurabh Das, informing the police about the proposed protest. Prasad stated that permission for the CJP protest was rejected to ensure public safety, law and order, and smooth traffic regulation in the city.

"We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned. Further, it is also important to mention that on an earlier occasion, when the Cockroach Janta Party was given permission to hold a protest there, they did not follow the lawful directions and did not follow their own undertakings given at that point in time. Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," the Jt CP said. (ANI)