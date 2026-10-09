IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Zambia on new credit facility

​The IMF said on Friday it had reached a staff-level ‌agreement with Zambia on a new extended credit facility arrangement for the southern African country.

The proposed ‌arrangement would support Zambia's efforts to safeguard macroeconomic ‌stability and debt sustainability as well as its balance-of-payments and fiscal financing needs, the International Monetary Fund said ⁠in ​a statement. The ⁠country's previous $1.7 billion IMF programme, which helped it emerge ⁠from a prolonged debt crisis after becoming Africa's first ​COVID-19 pandemic-era sovereign default in 2020, expired in ⁠January.

The new agreement, which will give Zambia access to ⁠1,076 million ​Special Drawing Rights, comes as the country prepares its 2027 budget, with the ⁠finance ministry saying this week that government spending is projected ⁠to ⁠rise by 7%.