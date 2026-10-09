PM Modi condoles deaths after pickup van carrying 30-32 labourers collides with truck in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths of workers in a road accident in Gujarat's Kutch district, where a pickup van carrying around 30-32 labourers collided with a truck near Khavda village.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 19:01 IST
PM Modi condoles deaths after pickup van carrying 30-32 labourers collides with truck in Kutch
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths of workers in a road accident in Gujarat's Kutch district, where a pickup van carrying around 30-32 labourers collided with a truck near Khavda village. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, “Distressed to hear about the loss of lives in a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.”

The accident occurred on Thursday night near Khavda village when a pickup van transporting labourers from a company collided with a truck, causing the van to overturn and leaving several people injured. Kutch Collector Anil Ranavasiya said that, according to preliminary reports, around seven people had lost their lives in the accident. The injured were taken to the District Hospital in Bhuj, where they are undergoing treatment.

“A serious accident occurred last night near Khavda village in Kutch district. A pickup van transporting approximately 30-32 labourers from a company collided with a truck. The pickup van overturned during the incident, resulting in numerous injuries,” Ranavasiya said. He added that specialist doctors were treating the injured at the hospital with the necessary medical equipment.

The district administration has initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the collision. Teams comprising Regional Transport Office (RTO) and police personnel have been dispatched to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and determine how and why the accident occurred, the Collector said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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