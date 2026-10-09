Boxing-Fury-Joshua showdown sells out in an hour as demand surges, say media reports

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 19:44 IST
Boxing-Fury-Joshua showdown sells out in an hour as demand surges, say media reports

Tickets for Tyson Fury's long-awaited ​heavyweight clash with Anthony ​Joshua at Cardiff's Principality ‌Stadium sold ​out within an hour of going on sale on Friday, British media reported. The ‌all-British bout, announced last month, has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Around 80,000 tickets ‌went on sale at midday, with prices ranging from £88.50 ‌pounds ($117) to £13,128 ($17,357) including booking fees, the BBC reported. More than 500,000 fans were reportedly in the online queue within minutes of sales opening.

Fury and Joshua are ⁠scheduled ​to headline a ⁠December 11 card, although their ring walks are expected to begin at ⁠around 1 a.m. on December 12. According to an application submitted to Cardiff ​City Council, Principality Stadium would remain open until 3.30 ⁠a.m. on December 12.

The fight between the former world champions is being broadcast ⁠on ​Netflix and Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh had hoped initially that it could be staged at New York's Madison ⁠Square Garden. The contest will mark the first meeting between the former ⁠world heavyweight ⁠champions, ending years of speculation over a matchup that many feared might never happen.

($1 = 0.7564 pounds)

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