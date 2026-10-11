Ghaziabad: Wanted criminal 'Nagin' with Rs 50,000 bounty held after encounter

In an ongoing crackdown against criminals directed by the Police Commissioner, the Crime Branch and Link Road Police have successfully arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, following an encounter, officials said. Giving details of the operation, ACP Sahibabad Amit Saxena said, “As part of the ongoing campaign against crime and criminals directed by the Police Commissioner, the Crime Branch and the Link Road Police have successfully arrested a wanted criminal—carrying a reward of Rs 50,000—following a police encounter. The police team received information that Farman, an accused involved in a car theft case, was expected to arrive in the Brij Vihar outpost area under the jurisdiction of the Link Road Police Station.”

“Acting immediately on this tip-off, a joint team from the Crime Branch and Link Road Police set up a blockade and began vehicle checks at the Suryanagar intersection. During the operation, a white car without a number plate was spotted approaching... When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the accused refused to halt; instead, he opened fire at the police team and sped away. The police team pursued him as he drove through the Radhakunj area onto an unpaved track, where the road eventually came to a dead end. Finding no further escape route, he stepped out of the car and fired at the police team with the intent to kill,” Saxena added. The ACP further stated, “In the ensuing retaliatory fire for self-defence, the accused sustained gunshot wounds to both legs. The accused has been identified as Farman, also known by the alias 'Nagin'. He has over 100 criminal cases registered against him, including more than two dozen cases of robbery, over three dozen cases of snatching, and more than three dozen cases of theft; he is also charged under the Gangsters Act in three separate instances.”

“An illegal .315 bore pistol, along with spent and live cartridges, was recovered from his possession. Additionally, a device used for stealing high-end cars was also seized from him. The accused was sent for medical treatment,” the officer added. (ANI)