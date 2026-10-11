Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 12:51 IST
Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack

Russian technology ​and AI company ​Yandex said on ‌Sunday that ​its infrastructure had been damaged in a drone attack, resulting ‌in the complete shutdown of its data centre in the Vladimir region. No one was injured in ‌the attack, but some of Yandex's services are ‌currently unavailable to users, the company said.

This is the third major data centre to have been ⁠taken ​out of action ⁠in the last few days. On Friday, Yandex, which ⁠is heavily involved in Russia's AI development and is ​sometimes called "Russia's Google", said its data centre in ⁠the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow had been struck by ⁠Ukrainian ​drones and partly put out of action.

A day earlier, a Ukrainian attack ⁠shut down Yandex's data hub in Sasovo, southeast of Moscow, ⁠where ⁠two of the three supercomputers used to develop the company's AI model ‌are housed.

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