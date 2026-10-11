Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on first day of Shardiya Navratri

Extending greetings to people on the occasion, Swaraj expressed hope that the blessings of the Divine Mother would remain upon everyone and the nation.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 10:15 IST
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on first day of Shardiya Navratri
Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Devotees offered prayers at Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple on Sunday, the first day of Shardiya Navratri, with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj visiting the temple to witness the Shringar Aarti. Extending greetings to people on the occasion, Swaraj expressed hope that the blessings of the Divine Mother would remain upon everyone and the nation.

“Warmest greetings to you all on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri. Today, I have had the privilege of visiting the Jhandewalan Temple to witness the Shringar Aarti. May the blessings of the Divine Mother remain upon all of you and our nation,” Swaraj said. Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, wishing them happiness, prosperity and a blessed life, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).In his message issued on the eve of Navratri, Dhami said that worshipping the various forms of Goddess Durga holds special significance during the festival.

He said the nine-day festival inspires people to worship and respect women, symbolising their importance in society while reflecting Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. The Chief Minister also highlighted the tradition of Kanya Pujan during Navratri, stating that it is closely associated with respecting and honouring girl children.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

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