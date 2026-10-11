Robust security arrangements in place for Navratri across Jammu and Kashmir

Robust security arrangements have been made across Jammu and Kashmir for Navratri, with deployment plans issued at the district level, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla, said on Sunday. “Very robust security arrangements have been made, and the deployment plans have been issued at the district level,” she said.

Extending greetings to the public on the occasion, Shukla urged devotees to maintain law and order and follow queue management arrangements to ensure smooth celebrations. “We have just one request for the public: please maintain law and order and follow queue management properly,” Shukla said.

She said the police aimed to ensure that devotees did not face inconvenience during the festival, when many people offer prayers and observe fasts. “Therefore, we appeal to people to respect and be mindful of the faith of others alongside their own,” she added.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, wishing them happiness, prosperity and a blessed life, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).In his message issued on the eve of Navratri, Dhami said that worshipping the various forms of Goddess Durga holds special significance during the festival. He said the nine-day festival inspires people to worship and respect women, symbolising their importance in society while reflecting Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the tradition of Kanya Pujan during Navratri, stating that it is closely associated with respecting and honouring girl children. Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Navratri is being observed from October 11 to October 19 this year. (ANI)