Telangana CM orders officials to finalise robust action plan to tackle El Niño crisis

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare a robust plan for immediate action amid the emerging crisis conditions caused by El Niño in the state. He held a review meeting with top officials at his Jubilee Hills residence regarding the El Niño impact and conditions in the state.

Government Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, DGP CV Anand, and other senior officials attended the meeting. Discussions focused on the impact of El Niño, drought-like conditions, and the measures to be taken by the government. During the extensive discussions with officials on the course of action required to tackle the potential risk of a severe future crisis, the CM emphasised the need to formulate a proper action plan, particularly to address the drinking water crisis, irrigation, agriculture, and the supply of electricity.

CM Reddy warned that failure to anticipate the impending crisis caused by El Niño could lead to severe problems in the future. The Chief Minister emphasised that all necessary precautionary measures should be taken to address every challenge. Creating awareness among people from village to state level on El Niño conditions was discussed in the meeting. A campaign about the El Niño impact through TV channels, cinema halls and cultural troupes to educate people from the village to state level would be launched soon.

The Chief Minister cautioned that the next eight months are crucial in dealing with the El Niño crisis. Stating that the public should also be involved as partners in implementing the action plan during the crisis, the CM noted that the power crisis may intensify in the coming days. While the government is prepared to incur any necessary expenditure to procure the required electricity for the state, the CM made it clear that the availability of power in the market is scarce. The officials were advised to ensure the prudent use of available electricity and to take measures to temporarily postpone electricity-intensive activities wherever possible.

In view of the water crisis, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to assess the standing crops and ensure there is no water shortage until the harvest is complete. The CM emphasised the need for special measures to prevent the water crisis from worsening in the future and insisted that precautions be taken to ensure not a single drop of water goes to waste. CM Reddy announced that a special meeting with ministers would be held soon to discuss the impact of El Niño and the prevailing rainfall deficit in the state. Some key decisions would be taken after deliberating on the situation in areas with low rainfall, the difficulties faced by farmers, and the immediate measures the government needs to implement.

Amidst the prevailing drought-like conditions in approximately 215 mandals across the state, the state government has already adopted a resolution in the Assembly and appealed to the Centre to declare these areas as drought-affected, provide adequate financial assistance, and allocate a special package of Rs 20,000 crore. The Chief Minister instructed officials to appeal to the Centre to provide an additional 50 days of employment as against the standard 125 days under the employment guarantee scheme. The state government is ready to facilitate these extra workdays; the CM said that a decision regarding the formation of an all-party committee, if necessary, would be taken after discussing the matter with the ministers.

Officials were directed to organise awareness programs, spanning from the village level up to the mandal, district, and state levels—following the Dussehra festival. The CM also suggested setting up a 'war room' to continuously monitor the situation and establishing a toll-free helpline. The Chief Minister ordered senior officials from the CMO to constantly oversee power supply arrangements. Government Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, MP Vem Narendar Reddy, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, DGP CV Anand, and other senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)