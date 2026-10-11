Telangana: Minor girl found dead in water tank in Kowkoor; family suspects foul play

A minor girl who went missing on Saturday was found dead in a water tank at Villa Orchids in Kowkoor, within the limits of Bollaram Police Station in Hyderabad, police said.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 10:18 IST
Telangana: Minor girl found dead in water tank in Kowkoor; family suspects foul play
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl who went missing on Saturday was found dead in a water tank at Villa Orchids in Kowkoor, within the limits of Bollaram Police Station in Hyderabad, police said. According to police, the girl's hands and legs were found tied inside the water tank.

The girl's family has suspected the involvement of the apartment complex's watchman in her death. Police reached the spot after receiving information and have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are currently investigating the matter and will provide further details after the enquiry," Police said. Further information on the case is still awaited. (ANI)

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