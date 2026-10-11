Karnataka: Three killed, over 10 injured as truck rams into Durgamata Daud Devi procession

Three people were killed and more than 10 others injured after a truck rammed into a Durgamata Daud Devi procession near Managutti and Hattargi Toll Gate in Hukkeri taluk of Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said. According to police, three people died on the spot, while four of the injured were stated to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred when the procession was returning to Hunchyanatti village after visiting Belagavi. A truck coming from behind rammed into the procession, resulting in the casualties, police said. The deceased have been identified as Prakash, Mahesh and Daneshwari.

The injured have been admitted to Belagavi District Hospital and private hospitals for treatment. Further details about the injured are awaited. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Yamakanamaradi Police Station.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a state-run bus collided with the rear of a tipper truck on National Highway 48 near Sankeshwar in Hukkeri taluk, Belagavi District in Karnataka, resulting in the death of the bus driver and injuries to 12 passengers. According to the local police, the incident occurred as the state transport bus was operating on its scheduled route from Gangavathi to Kolhapur via Belagavi. The impact of the collision left the bus driver dead at the scene.

Emergency responders shifted the 12 injured passengers to the Sankeshwar Taluk Hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)