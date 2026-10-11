Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates golden jubilee edition of Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the golden jubilee edition of the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 19:09 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates golden jubilee edition of Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the golden jubilee edition of the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar. During the event, Dhami witnessed cultural tableaux, inaugurated a development exhibition and inspected departmental stalls. He also paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial and the Freedom Fighters’ Memorial. The Chief Minister lit a ceremonial lamp and offered prayers before the portrait of Maa Kunjapuri.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said, "This fair not only accelerates tourism, development, and trade but also facilitates the sale of local products; people travel from far and wide to attend, and the region reaps the full benefits. These fairs and festivals are not merely for entertainment; they serve as vital mediums for connecting our new generation to their roots, fostering brotherhood in society, and boosting local commerce.” Highlighting India's efforts to reconnect with its cultural heritage, the Chief Minister cited the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Corridor and redevelopment projects at Badrinath and Kedarnath.

“Be it the construction of the grand temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya after a 500-year wait, the creation of the Kashi Corridor at Kashi Vishwanath, or the master plan for Badrinath Dham and the reconstruction of Kedarnath in our own state—all these clearly demonstrate that India today takes pride in connecting with its roots and is advancing as a strong nation,” he stated. Dhami also highlighted the growing number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, stating that the pilgrimage had surpassed previous records this year, with more than 57 lakh pilgrims visiting so far.

“All previous records for the Char Dham Yatra have been shattered this year; over 57 lakh pilgrims have visited so far—a record in itself—and with approximately 40 days of the pilgrimage season remaining, it is evident that we have witnessed a record-breaking influx of pilgrims," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Global
2
Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Global
3
Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist region

Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist re...

Global
4
Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026