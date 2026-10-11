Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, is in contact with Saudi authorities 

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 19:45 IST
Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, is in contact with Saudi authorities 

Pakistan ​is ​in contact ‌with Saudi Arabia's ​authorities a day after ‌an attack on Riyadh's international airport by the Iran-backed Houthis ‌killed 12 people and wounded more ‌than 300 others, the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said ⁠in ​an ⁠X post on Sunday. Dar said ⁠Pakistan condemned the attack, ​adding that "attacks targeting civilians and civilian ⁠infrastructure are totally unacceptable."

Dar also said ⁠that ​he had directed Pakistan's embassy in Riyadh ⁠to coordinate with authorities to ⁠provide ⁠assistance to injured Pakistani nationals.

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