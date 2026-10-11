Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, is in contact with Saudi authorities
Pakistan is in contact with Saudi Arabia's authorities a day after an attack on Riyadh's international airport by the Iran-backed Houthis killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others, the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in an X post on Sunday. Dar said Pakistan condemned the attack, adding that "attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are totally unacceptable."
Dar also said that he had directed Pakistan's embassy in Riyadh to coordinate with authorities to provide assistance to injured Pakistani nationals.