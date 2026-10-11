"Honouring Pawan Sehrawat is an honour for nation's sporting talent": Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday felicitated two-time Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna Awardee kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat at a grand civic reception in the national capital, asserting that recognising accomplished athletes is a tribute to the country's youth and emerging sporting potential. Addressing the felicitation ceremony organised jointly by Delhi Dehat and the Delhi Jat Samaj, the Minister lauded the star raider's discipline and tenacity on the global stage.

Lauding the ace raider's remarkable contributions to Indian sports, Singh stated that Sehrawat's back-to-back gold medal triumphs at the Asian Games have brought immense glory to the country and continue to inspire millions of young athletes. "Honouring Arjuna Awardee Pawan Sehrawat is an honour for the nation's sporting talent and youth. He has enhanced the nation’s prestige through his extraordinary talent, discipline, relentless hard work, and indomitable will. His achievements are a matter of pride for the Indian sports fraternity and serve as a beacon of inspiration for youngsters to remain dedicated to their goals," Singh said during the felicitation.

Highlighting the raider’s historic track record, the Minister recalled that Sehrawat captained the Indian men's kabaddi team to a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, followed by another gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where he served as vice-captain and also carried the national flag during the opening ceremony. Underlining the grassroots essence of the indigenous sport, the Minister noted that players like Sehrawat have taken traditional Indian kabaddi to global prominence.

"Kabaddi is an integral part of India’s traditional sporting culture. Players like Pawan Sehrawat have provided this sport with a distinct global identity through their dedication and excellence. Delhi Dehat has consistently given outstanding sportspersons to the country, and felicitating such champions encourages the next generation to embrace discipline, fitness, and national pride," he added.

The ceremony was attended by Member of Parliament Yogender Chandoliya, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, North-West District BJP President Vinod Sehrawat, MLAs Kulwant Rana (Rithala), Gajendra Daral (Mundka), Raj Karan Khatri (Narela), and Municipal Councillors Anju Aman Dabas and Deepak Dabas, among other community leaders. (ANI)