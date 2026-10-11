Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery to remove nodule found in lung 

Providing further details about the procedure, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said in response to media inquiries that "the operation is scheduled for the first days of this week and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week," Vatican News reported. 

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 20:14 IST
Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery to remove nodule found in lung 
Pope Leo XIV (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pope Leo XIV announced on Sunday during his Angelus address that he will undergo surgery in the coming days at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital to remove a “localised nodule” recently discovered in his lung. According to Vatican News, the Pontiff shared the update during his Angelus address to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, reassuring them that the nodule had been "detected at a very early stage and was well localised."

He said his medical team had recommended surgical intervention to remove the nodule and confirmed that he had decided to follow their advice. During the Marian prayer, Pope Leo XIV also expressed gratitude for the spiritual support of the faithful and sought their continued prayers ahead of the scheduled procedure.

According to a working translation of his Italian remarks provided by Vatican News, the Pontiff stated, “Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, doctors found a localised nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well localised. The doctors believe surgery is appropriate. Following their advice, I have therefore decided to undergo an operation to remove it. The operation is already scheduled for the coming days. I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers." Providing further details about the procedure, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said in response to media inquiries that "the operation is scheduled for the first days of this week and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week," Vatican News reported.

The surgery is scheduled to take place at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, a major medical facility that has previously provided treatment to popes. (ANI)

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