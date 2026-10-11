Ramlila reflects values of Indian civilisation, says Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the Ramlila organised by Shri Ramlila Committee in Paschim Vihar, calling for the ideals of Lord Shri Ram to be passed on to younger generations. Speaking at the inauguration after ceremonially lighting the lamp, Gupta said that Ramlila was a living expression of the values that have sustained Indian civilisation for generations.

"Ramlila is not merely a retelling of the life of Lord Shri Ram, but a living expression of the values of truth, righteousness, duty and moral conduct that have sustained Indian civilisation for generations," he said. Gupta congratulated Shri Ram Gopal Goyal, the committee's office-bearers and volunteers for sustaining the tradition, which has gained recognition in Delhi and across the country.

Recalling his association with the annual celebrations, the Assembly Speaker appreciated the organising committee's efforts to improve the scale and presentation of the event each year. The inaugural programme featured a large-screen presentation of the complete Ramayana, depicting the life and deeds of Lord Shri Ram ahead of the regular theatrical performances scheduled to begin the following day. Highlighting the relevance of the Ramayana to contemporary society, Gupta said that its teachings extend beyond religious observance to the ethical foundations of family and community life.

He emphasised the importance of relationships between siblings, respect for parents, sacrifice and the fulfilment of responsibilities, describing these values as central to the strength of families and society. "The strength of our society rests in the relationships that bind families together. The affection, mutual respect and sense of duty that define these bonds are not merely inherited traditions; they are the foundations of our collective identity and social strength," he said.

Referring to the battle between Lord Shri Ram and Ravana, Gupta said that the epic represented the enduring struggle between Dharma and Adharma. He observed that Ravana's formidable power could not save him after he abandoned righteousness, while Lord Shri Ram remained steadfast in his adherence to Dharma. "Power, however great, cannot prevail when it stands against righteousness. The triumph of Dharma may be delayed, but it can never be denied," Gupta said.

He added that the victory of truth over injustice remained an enduring moral principle that continued to offer guidance in personal conduct and public life. Calling for greater participation of children and young people in cultural celebrations, Gupta urged parents to encourage the younger generation to attend Ramlila performances and learn about the life and teachings of Lord Shri Ram.

He said that understanding the Ramayana could help children appreciate the values of integrity, compassion, discipline, sacrifice and responsibility. Gupta further emphasised that cultural heritage could be preserved across generations not only through public celebrations but also by ensuring that families continued to impart these values to their children.

The Ramlila celebrations seek to bring the story and teachings of the Ramayana to audiences through theatrical performances, connecting India's cultural traditions with younger generations. (ANI)