Civil Service officers play key role in welfare delivery: Tripura CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that civil service officers are the backbone of the state administration and play a vital role in ensuring that welfare schemes of the Central and state governments reach the common people, particularly those from marginalised sections of society. The Chief Minister made the remarks at a clothes distribution programme organised by the Tripura Civil Service Officers Association at the auditorium of the Nursing College and AGDC Complex, adjacent to IGM Hospital in Agartala.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Saha appreciated the association's humanitarian initiative of distributing new clothes to sanitation workers and security personnel of IGM Hospital and Dental College ahead of Durga Puja. Highlighting the role of Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officers beyond their administrative responsibilities, Saha said they actively participate in social and humanitarian activities aimed at supporting people in need.

“Their participation in standing by the people during natural disasters, organising blood donation camps, distributing winter clothes, and participating in various social programmes is commendable. Such initiatives strengthen the relationship between the common people and the administration and send a positive message to society,” he said. Referring to the state's administrative achievements, Saha said TCS officers had made significant contributions to the successful organisation of important international programmes, including the G-20 Science Plenary Session held in Tripura.

“Besides, Tripura has been occupying the first place in the country for the last two years in terms of deregulation and compliance reduction,” CM Saha said. Emphasising the importance of public trust in governance, the Chief Minister told the officers that their ability to earn people's confidence through their work mattered more than their rank or educational qualifications.

“People cannot be won over by merely making assurances. Real trust can be achieved only by working sincerely for them,” he said as per CMO. Saha also called upon the officers to discharge their duties with honesty, transparency and dedication, stressing the importance of sincerity in public service.

Chief Minister's Secretary Kiran Gitte, TCS Officers Association Secretary Asim Saha, Director of Health Dr. Debashree Debbarma, Superintendent of IGM Hospital Dr. Nirmal Sarkar and others were present at the programme. (ANI)