Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Dhanraj Nathwani thanks SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Nathwani is Director of Reliance New Energy Limited and President of the Gujarat Cricket Association. His profile describes him as an industrialist and institutional strategist with responsibilities spanning manufacturing, infrastructure, new energy, defence and real estate.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 13:49 IST
Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Dhanraj Nathwani thanks SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Newly appointed Rajya Sabha member Dhanraj P Nathwani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Newly appointed Rajya Sabha member Dhanraj P Nathwani received his Rajya Sabha certificate and thanked Akhilesh Yadav, expressing his commitment to contributing to Uttar Pradesh's progress in line with Yadav's vision. Dhanraj Nathwani filed his nomination papers in Lucknow in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav on September 30, marking his entry into a new phase of public life.

Nathwani thanked party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the “trust and confidence” placed in him after filing his nomination for the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh. In a post on X, Nathwani expressed his gratitude to the SP chief for nominating him as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji for nominating me as the Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh,” Nathwani said. “Today, in Lucknow, in the presence of the Honourable Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I filed my nomination for Rajya Sabha as I step into this new phase of public life. I offer my heartfelt thanks to all of you for your affection, trust, and best wishes,” he added.

Nathwani is Director of Reliance New Energy Limited and President of the Gujarat Cricket Association. His profile describes him as an industrialist and institutional strategist with responsibilities spanning manufacturing, infrastructure, new energy, defence and real estate. According to his profile, Nathwani is a Board Member of Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited and oversees the Jamnagar manufacturing divisions as well as strategic responsibilities related to Reliance Jio in Gujarat. He also leads the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) vertical and oversees construction and infrastructure projects across the Reliance ecosystem.

In the sports sector, Nathwani serves as President of the Gujarat Cricket Association, where his profile highlights work related to governance, infrastructure and grassroots cricket development. His profile also lists associations with several educational, environmental, wildlife and heritage institutions, including the Gujarat State Board for Wildlife, Pandit Dindayal Energy University, Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute and GLS University. (ANI)

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