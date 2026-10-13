Indian Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat suspected of mid-sea diesel smuggling off Mumbai coast

The successful interception highlights the ICG's heightened vigilance and rapid response capabilities in curbing unauthorized and illegal activities along the western coast.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 16:50 IST
Indian Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat suspected of mid-sea diesel smuggling off Mumbai coast
Fishing boat intercepted in suspected diesel smuggling (Photo/ @IndiaCoastGuard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and coordinated maritime operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Haridwar Krupa, suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast, a release said. The successful interception highlights the ICG's heightened vigilance and rapid response capabilities in curbing unauthorized and illegal activities along the western coast.

Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG Ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse. During the patrol, ICG ships detected the suspect vessel operating near a merchant vessel. Upon being challenged on the VHF maritime channel, the IFB failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings, and attempted evasive maneuvers. The ICG ship immediately initiated a hot pursuit and successfully apprehended the fleeing vessel, it added. Following the tactical interception, a specialized boarding party carried out extensive rummaging of the boat. During the preliminary investigation, the master of the vessel confessed to receiving approximately 4,000 liters of illicit diesel at sea. Furthermore, it was revealed that the crew had discharged around 500 liters of the contraband overboard during the chase in a desperate bid to destroy evidence. All relevant operational documents and six mobile phones were confiscated by the boarding team to aid further inquiry, the release added.

The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour, where a comprehensive joint investigation has been initiated involving the ICG, Indian Navy, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the State Police., it said. This successful operation reaffirms the Indian Coast Guard’s steadfast commitment to neutralizing illicit smuggling networks and ensuring the continued safety, security and integrity of India's maritime frontiers. (ANI)

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