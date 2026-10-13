BlackRock COO Robert Goldstein meets CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar; discusses expansion in GIFT city

The high-level meeting is being viewed as a direct outcome of CM Patel’s recent investment-promotion tour to the United States, where he engaged with top global executives to showcase the potential of the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2027.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 22:19 IST
BlackRock COO Robert Goldstein meets CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar; discusses expansion in GIFT city
BlackRock COO Robert Goldstein with CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster India’s position as a global financial hub, Robert Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock, held a courtesy meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, a release said. The high-level meeting is being viewed as a direct outcome of CM Patel’s recent investment-promotion tour to the United States, where he engaged with top global executives to showcase the potential of the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2027.

During the discussions, CM Patel highlighted the state-of-the-art financial ecosystem at GIFT City, noting that it was established under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve as a world-class international fintech gateway. He underscored the rapid growth of banking assets and international institutions within the city, inviting the global asset management giant to further expand its operations. "BlackRock’s expanded presence would strengthen GIFT City as a key destination for investment in Indian businesses, similar to global financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong," the Chief Minister stated, while assuring full support from the state government for the company's growth initiatives.

BlackRock COO Robert Goldstein provided an overview of the firm’s global footprint, noting that the company currently manages assets worth over USD 15.3 trillion across more than 40 countries. He also highlighted the firm's diverse portfolio, ranging from its widely recognized iShares Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to its sophisticated Aladdin platform, which provides technology-driven solutions for risk management and investment analytics. Goldstein also discussed the existing joint venture between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services, which currently operates out of GIFT International Fintech City with licenses from the IFSCA.

The meeting concluded with Chief Minister Patel extending a formal invitation to BlackRock to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2027. The meeting was also attended by Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Jio BlackRock Management Company, and Vikrant Pandey, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

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