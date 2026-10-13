West Bengal: TMC alleges knife attack on Mamata Banerjee, raises security concerns

According to the official complaint lodged by the party, the confrontation unfolded after an intoxicated intruder managed to breach the perimeter gates of the high-security zone.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 23:14 IST
West Bengal: TMC alleges knife attack on Mamata Banerjee, raises security concerns
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen on Tuesday filed a police complaint under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following an alleged security breach and knife attack attempt against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the official complaint lodged by the party, the confrontation unfolded after an intoxicated intruder managed to breach the perimeter gates of the high-security zone.

The complaint said a lady, namely Tannishtha Saha, reportedly known as a Civic Volunteer and a drug addict, came in a violent manner and attacked Mamata Banerjee with a knife. She was hurling abusive language and, in an intoxicated manner, tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee, the party claimed in the complaint.

Describing how the suspect manoeuvred past initial checks and created a public disturbance, Sen, in her complaint, elaborated further on the sequence of events and stated that the intruder was hurling abusive language and, in an intoxicated manner, tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee. TMC National spokesperson Nilanjan Das questioned the BJP government here over the law and order situation.

In a post on X, Das wrote, "Disturbing incident. At 6 PM, one Tannishtha Saha, reportedly a Civic Volunteer, attempted to murder our former Chief Minister, @MamataOfficial a Z+ category protectee with a knife. Speaks volumes about the state of Law and Order under the @SuvenduWB administration." Expressing concern following the incident, TMC stated that it is concerning that someone like the attacker could approach the gates of the residence of a Z plus category security protectee, raising questions about the larger conspiracy.

"In view of the above, you are requested to record this as information under Section 173 BNSS and take cognisance of the photos and videos enclosed herewith as reference," the complaint mentioned. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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