Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces first-ever Rs 5000 advance assistance to drought affected farmers. 1.25 cr farmers to benefit

Sources in Maharashtra Government have told ANI that the state government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis has taken a major decision by advancing Rs 5000 as assistance to farmer. According to sources, this is the first time in the state’s history, drought-affected farmers will receive advance assistance. Approximately 1 to 1.25 crore farmers are expected to receive the money directly in their bank accounts. The advance assistance is expected to amount to approximately ₹6,000 crore. Sources say, no previous government has provided such advance assistance. Earlier, the minimum final assistance was at Rs 1,000, while now the minimum assistance itself will be Rs 5,000.

Sources say, during the meetings some ministers reportedly complained that because the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, the Election Commission is not granting permission and therefore officials are not attending meetings. The Chief Minister reportedly expressed anger, saying. “If any officer is not attending a drought-related meeting citing the Model Code of Conduct, give me their names. I will suspend all of them.”

The Chief Minister also said that the Model Code of Conduct does not apply to drought-relief measures and that ministers should exercise their powers. There is no need to seek the Election Commission’s permission for drought-related meetings or relief measures, so do not get caught up in the process of seeking permission, he said according to sources. Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the earlier 265, and decided to provide a Rs 5,000 Diwali bonus to farmers, with the amount to be credited to their bank accounts before the festival.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial distress due to the drought, and had expedited the process compared to previous years. “Earlier, drought was declared in 265 talukas. Today, we have declared drought in a total of 305 talukas. We have checked old records; normally help is given in December. But this time we have declared drought in advance,” he said

“This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days. We have decided to give Rs 5,000 to farmers as a Diwali bonus. This amount should reach the farmers' accounts before Diwali. The loan waiver amount is also being credited to their accounts,” the Chief Minister added. The government aims to provide financial relief to farmers affected by drought and crop losses before the festival, enabling them to meet their festive needs, Fadnavis said.

The state had earlier declared 265 of its 358 talukas across 32 districts as drought-affected. (ANI)