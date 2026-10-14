Delhi LG reviews progress of TOD, urban infrastructure projects with DDA, NBCC officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and key urban infrastructure projects with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman and senior officials of DDA and NBCC. In a post on X, Sandhu said the review focused on faster execution, better coordination and strict adherence to construction milestones.

“Reviewed the progress of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and key urban infrastructure projects with VC, DDA and senior officials of DDA & NBCC today. Focus: faster execution, good coordination and strict adherence to construction milestones,” Sandhu wrote on X.

Emphasising the need for integrated and sustainable infrastructure in the national capital, the Lieutenant Governor said such projects should improve connectivity and the quality of life for residents. “Delhi needs integrated, sustainable infrastructure that improves connectivity and quality of life,” he wrote.

He reiterated the importance of completing people-centric projects within defined timelines to help build a future-ready Delhi. “Reiterated the importance of delivering people-centric projects within defined timelines to build a future-ready,” Sandhu said.

Earlier, under the guidance of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the process of In-Situ Rehabilitation (ISR) of JJ Clusters envisaged under the Delhi Master Plan 2047. According to a press release, guided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, the MPD 2047 provides for dignified housing for all through the In-Situ Rehabilitation of approximately 17 lakh people living in over 650 JJ Clusters across Delhi.

In a significant step towards taking forward this objective, DDA has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for engagement of three Transaction Advisors (TAs) to prepare feasibility reports for 15 projects covering 45 JJ Clusters across Delhi. As per the release, the RFP has been invited from firms empanelled with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA)/National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC). The Transaction Advisors will undertake comprehensive feasibility assessments covering rehabilitation requirements, development potential, infrastructure needs, financial viability and suitable implementation models for the identified projects.

The 15 projects encompass 45 JJ Clusters comprising approximately 21,229 households over 135.74 acres of land. The proposed ISR initiative is likely to benefit more than one lakh people by facilitating improved housing, civic infrastructure and living conditions, while enabling planned and optimum utilisation of valuable land resources. (ANI)