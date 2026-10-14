NIPER Raebareli and AstraZeneca India partner to strengthen clinical research capabilities across 25 emerging geographies

To strengthen India’s clinical research capabilities and expand the country’s participation in global clinical trials, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Raebareli, and AstraZeneca India have partnered to extend clinical trial capabilities beyond the metros, building a trained workforce and inspection-ready sites in 25 emerging research geographies across India. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said that the MoU was signed in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in New Delhi on Wednesday. This collaboration furthers the vision of Biopharma SHAKTI, the Government of India’s flagship initiative to build a stronger biopharma ecosystem, including setting up 1,000 clinical trial sites across the country.

The collaboration will begin with adopting 25 clinical trial sites, assessing their capabilities, providing targeted training and mentoring, and strengthening documentation and support processes related to ethics, safety and trial feasibility. The Department of Pharmaceuticals will provide direction and endorsement, aligning the initiative with national clinical research priorities. Building on this government-led framework, AstraZeneca India will contribute clinical development expertise to design and deliver the programme, engage India and global faculty, and support the participating sites through training, workshops, governance and site-readiness.

In his address, Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, stated, “Our country has the talent and expertise to play a larger role in global clinical trials. Strengthening clinical trials capabilities beyond major metropolitan centres will help expand the pool of skilled professionals and research-ready sites across the country. This collaboration brings together government, academia and industry to strengthen clinical research capabilities in a structured manner and directly advances key objectives of Biopharma SHAKTI.” Director of NIPER Raebareli, Shubhini Saraf highlighted, “The Centre of Excellence will provide a dedicated platform for structured training and certification in clinical research. By combining academic and industry expertise, NIPER Raebareli will help develop a skilled workforce and create a model that can be expanded to other geographies and therapeutic areas.”

Country President and Managing Director of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, Praveen Rao Akkinepally, stated, “Clinical research is central to bringing innovative medicines to patients. Our collaboration with NIPER Raebareli, with Government support, aims to strengthen India’s clinical research capabilities, expand trial participation and build a sustainable, high-quality research ecosystem.” The initiative is designed as a scalable national model, with the potential to expand to additional geographies and therapeutic areas beyond oncology following the proof-of-concept phase. (ANI)