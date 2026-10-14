V Muraleedharan flags security concerns over Kochi synagogue arson, seeks Centre, state intervention

BJP leader V Muraleedharan has raised concerns over the alleged arson at a synagogue in Kochi, Keralam, calling for the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state Chief Minister. He alleged that the state had faced incidents involving suspected terror links and questioned whether the prevailing political atmosphere was encouraging such acts.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:47 IST
V Muraleedharan flags security concerns over Kochi synagogue arson, seeks Centre, state intervention
BJP leader V Muraleedharan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Wednesday raised concerns over the Kochi synagogue arson case, describing the incident as alarming and urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Keralam Chief Minister to take note of the situation. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan alleged that Keralam had long been perceived as a soft state in matters concerning terrorism and cited previous incidents involving individuals from or travelling to the state.

"It's an alarming situation because Kerala has always been considered a soft state regarding terrorists. People from other states have come to Kerala to carry out attacks," he said. Referring to earlier incidents, the BJP leader cited an alleged train arson incident in Kozhikode involving a person from Maharashtra, as well as cases in which people from Kerala reportedly travelled abroad to join militant groups.

Muraleedharan also questioned whether the state's political circumstances could be contributing to a sense of impunity among those responsible for such acts. Referring to the Muslim League's presence in the ruling political arrangement, he asked whether the prevailing atmosphere was making suspected perpetrators more confident. "So this is a serious issue. I would like to demand and bring the attention of the Home Minister and the Chief Minister to this alarming situation," he said. (ANI)

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