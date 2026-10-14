Chirag Paswan flags negligence in Raghopur boat capsize, orders action against guilty

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday flagged alleged negligence in the boat capsize incident in Raghopur of Bihar's Vaishali district, where several children lost their lives, and directed officials to take immediate action against those found responsible for the tragedy. At least 13 children aged 15 years or below died in the tragedy.

Calling the incident tragic, Paswan said he visited the site late at night after learning about the incident, spoke to the local administration, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, and brought the matter to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My visit was driven by a dual purpose: to stand firmly with the grieving families during this difficult time and to understand the facts—specifically, where and why this incident occurred," Paswan said.

"Questions of accountability certainly arise: why was such a boat in operation there? Furthermore, such rides are not permitted after sunset; therefore, the local Circle Officer and Station House Officer are also accountable," he said. He said allowing so many children to board a single boat at once reflected negligence and contributed to the tragedy.

"The administration is clear that boats should not be operated at night; yet, negligence on the part of those responsible for oversight has clearly come to light, and action will certainly be taken," he said. Earlier today, Hajipur MP visited Nalanda Medical College Hospital to meet the children rescued from the incident and offer condolences to the affected families.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday expressed grief over the lives lost and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)