Delhi Metro to begin services at 3.30 am on four lines for Vedanta half marathon on Oct 18

According to a press release issued by DMRC, the early services will be available on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 20:20 IST
Delhi Metro to begin services at 3.30 am on four lines for Vedanta half marathon on Oct 18
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro train services will begin at 3.30 am from terminal stations on four lines on Sunday, October 18, to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. According to a press release issued by DMRC, the early services will be available on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines.

The Red Line will operate from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, while the Yellow Line will run from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. The Blue Line will operate from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, while the Violet Line will run from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).

On Sunday, services on these lines will operate at intervals of 15 minutes from 3.30 am to 4.15 am and at intervals of 20 minutes from 4.15 am to 6 am. From 6 am until the close of revenue services, trains will operate according to the regular Sunday timetable. Metro services on all other lines will commence according to their regular Sunday timetable.

For the convenience and guidance of participants, the marathon organisers will deploy volunteers at specific Metro stations, including JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath and Jangpura. DMRC said the event organiser is sponsoring the cost of travel to and from the event venue for participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026. The corporation has provided the required number of QR tickets according to the applicable Metro fare.

Runners will be able to travel to and from the venue free of cost by Metro. They have been advised to collect wristbands with special QR codes along with their bibs from the organisers. For more information about the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, participants can visit the event’s official website. (ANI)

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