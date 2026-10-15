Union Minister Pralhad Joshi writes to Karnataka CM Shivakumar, seeks SAP and relief measures for sugarcane growers

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi has written to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, urging the state government to take relief measures, including the implementation of a State Advised Price (SAP), to protect the interests of sugarcane growers. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Joshi highlighted the grievances raised by sugarcane farmers from Karnataka during a meeting held in New Delhi on October 12. Following the meeting, the Union Minister constituted a committee to examine the issues raised by the farmers and subsequently wrote to the Chief Minister, drawing his attention to their concerns.

In the letter, Joshi wrote, "I am writing to draw your kind attention to certain concerns raised by representatives of sugarcane farmers from Karnataka during a meeting held on 12.10.2026 at New Delhi. The farmers highlighted certain practices reportedly followed by sugar mills in the State, which, in their view, adversely affect the cane prices payable to them and their overall financial returns." The key issues raised by the farmers included alleged under-reporting of sugar recovery, discrepancies in sugarcane weighment and deductions for mechanically harvested sugarcane.

Joshi urged the state government to examine the grievances and take appropriate measures to safeguard farmers' interests, including considering an SAP for sugarcane. "In view of the above, I would request your kind intervention in ensuring that these concerns are examined by the concerned State authorities and appropriate action is taken, as deemed necessary, on the following aspects," the letter stated.

The Union Minister sought action on three key issues: independent verification of sugar recovery figures, periodic inspection and calibration of weighing machines at sugar mills, and a review of deductions imposed on mechanically harvested sugarcane. On the verification of sugar recovery, Joshi said an independent assessment of the figures reported by sugar mills could be undertaken. He also suggested, "examining the feasibility of establishing recovery-testing facilities or check stations in major sugarcane-growing areas and locations with a significant concentration of sugar mills to ensure transparency and accuracy."

On the accuracy of weighment and cane payments, he urged the state government "to direct the competent agencies to conduct periodic calibration, verification and inspection of weighbridges installed at sugar mills to ensure accurate measurement and protect farmers' interests." Regarding deductions for mechanically harvested sugarcane, Joshi called for a "review of the practice of deducting approximately eight per cent of the weight of such cane in consultation with sugar mills and farmers' representatives, ensuring that the deductions were justified and did not unduly burden growers."

The Union Minister also urged the Karnataka government to consider announcing an SAP for sugarcane, noting that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana announce their own advised prices. "I would also urge the State Government to examine the feasibility of announcing a State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana announce SAPs for sugarcane. In view of the demand by sugarcane farmers in Karnataka for a price over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Central Government, the State Government may consider an appropriate SAP, taking into account the relevant factors, to facilitate the realisation of remunerative prices by farmers. In Tamil Nadu, special assistance of Rs 709.5 per MT is being provided," the letter stated.

The letter further stated that a committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of Professor Ramesh Chand, former member of NITI Aayog, to examine the issues raised by farmers. "Further, a Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Prof. Ramesh Chand, Ex-Member, NITI Aayog, along with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Food and Public Distribution and Department of Consumer Welfare to examine the issues raised by farmers. The aforesaid Committee shall consult with the concerned stakeholders viz. State Government, farmers' representatives from all states and Sugar Mills Associations," the letter read. (ANI)