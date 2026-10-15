Odisha: Clashes between student groups at Utkal University ahead of student union elections; police deployed

Ahead of the student union elections, clashes broke out between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) members at Utkal University's Vani Vihar campus in Odisha. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M told ANI that they responded immediately to the situation and deployed adequate personnel at the campus.

"There was some tension, but the police force immediately arrived. The Commissioner of Police also visited the spot personally, and the students were assured of peaceful elections. Now, adequate force has been deployed," he said. The clash led to prompting the deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, ABVP candidate for the post of Assistant Athletic Secretary, Smita Sahu, expressed confidence in her organisation's support among students and alleged that rival groups had resorted to violence ahead of the elections. "We are remaining calm because we know the students are with us. We have fought for the students, are fighting now, and will continue to fight in the future. Name any task within the university, from Rath Yatra to Raksha Bandhan, the ABVP has stood by them everywhere," Sahu said.

Claiming that her organisation had maintained close ties with students, she said the opposition had resorted to aggression after anticipating defeat. "Once they realised their defeat was certain, they became aggressive and started causing trouble to try to halt the election. They came in and aggressively started smashing all the chairs," she alleged, adding that the election would take place.

A second-year student at Utkal University also raised concerns over campus safety, alleging that outsiders were interfering in student affairs and threatening students over their political affiliations. "I want to just say that Utkal University is not safe for its students. All of the non-students are coming here, and they are putting pressure on the students. They are actually violating the fundamental rights of the students," the student said.

The student alleged that some students had received threats for not supporting a particular organisation. "They are calling the students, and they are saying, 'If you are not going to support our party, we can actually kill you'," the student alleged.

The student further said that the police had been contacted following an incident near Hostel No. 1 and that the DCP had visited the campus and assured students of their safety. Demanding accountability from the university administration, the student said they would not participate in the elections unless the Vice-Chancellor intervened and addressed their concerns.

"If the VC doesn't come and hold accountability, we are not going to participate in this student union election. If we wanted free and fair elections and tried it from the very beginning, we are very peaceful students. If they are not going to coordinate with us, we will not cooperate," the student said. Police personnel remain deployed on the campus to maintain law and order amid tensions ahead of the student union elections on October 15. (ANI)