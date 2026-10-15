UP: Fire breaks out at three clothing showrooms in Mainpuri

The SP said the fire on the ground and first floors had been brought under control, while flames persisted in the upper section.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 09:31 IST
UP: Fire breaks out at three clothing showrooms in Mainpuri
Massive fire broke out at three clothing showrooms in Mainpuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at three clothing showrooms near Christian Tiraha in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri late Wednesday night, with eight fire tenders deployed to bring the blaze under control, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said. Speaking to ANI, SP Singh said the police received information about the fire at around 11 pm on Wednesday and immediately alerted the fire department.

“Information was received around 11 pm on Wednesday night that a fire had broken out in a showroom complex at Krishna Tiraha, which spans about two floors of shops. The police arrived immediately and promptly alerted the fire department,” he said. The SP said the fire on the ground and first floors had been brought under control, while flames persisted in the upper section.

“The showroom was reportedly closed when the fire started. The fire has now been brought under control,” Singh said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze would be determined after a thorough investigation. He added, "The exact cause of the fire will be determined through a thorough investigation once the blaze is fully extinguished, and we will be able to inform you only after that... The fire has now been brought under control."

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire; however, the cause has not yet been officially confirmed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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