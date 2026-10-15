Defamation suit against Dhruv Rathee: SC-AOR Amita Sachdeva says "video on Lord Ram, Sita reuploaded despite govt order"

A defamation suit has been filed against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at Delhi's Saket Court over a video allegedly claiming that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita consumed meat and alcohol during their exile, Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Amita Sachdeva said. The matter was adjourned to November 5 after submissions by the petitioner's senior counsel could not be completed due to technical issues during video conferencing, Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Amita Sachdeva said.

Speaking about the case, Sachdeva said, "Some time ago, Dhruv Rathee published a video claiming that Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita consumed meat and alcohol during their exile. We took the matter regarding that video to the Delhi High Court, and the Delhi High Court directed the Govt of India to have the video removed." She further said, "On July 15, 2026, the Govt of India directed YouTube to take down the video, after which that petition was disposed of. Following the disposal of the petition, someone extracted a three-minute segment from that 21-minute video and re-uploaded it."

According to Sachdeva, the petitioners subsequently approached the Delhi High Court again, which granted them permission to initiate fresh legal proceedings against Rathee. "We approached the Delhi High Court again. The Court granted us the liberty to file a fresh petition or suit against Dhruv Rathee and seek appropriate relief. Acting on that liberty, we filed a suit today in the Saket Court, before the Learned District Judge, seeking a declaration, an injunction, and damages for defamation; the matter was listed for hearing today," she said.

Explaining the proceedings, Sachdeva said the petitioner's senior counsel, Makarand Natkar, presented his submissions through video conferencing, but technical difficulties prevented him from completing them. "Today, my senior counsel, Makarand Natkar, presented his submissions. He appeared via video conferencing (VC), but due to some technical issues with the VC connection, the submissions could not be completed. Consequently, the Learned District Judge adjourned the matter to November 5, when we will present our fresh submissions," she said.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on November 5. (ANI)