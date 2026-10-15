Keralam cannot unilaterally withdraw from PM SHRI scheme under MoU: State Minister N Samsudheen

Keralam Education Minister N Samsudheen on Thursday told the State Assembly that the state cannot unilaterally withdraw from the PM SHRI scheme under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the previous government. He added that a Cabinet subcommittee has been constituted to examine the state's next steps.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Assembly, Samsudheen read out provisions of the MoU and said the agreement did not grant the state government the right to withdraw from the scheme unilaterally. “The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, reserves the right to cancel or terminate the agreement in the public interest by giving 30 days' notice. Any amendment, alteration or modification to the terms of the agreement shall be made through mutual consent of both parties,” the minister said, citing the provisions of the agreement.

He said the present government was facing a situation created by the previous government's decision to agree to implement the PM SHRI scheme and sign the MoU, which does not provide for unilateral withdrawal by the state. Clarifying the government's position, Samsudheen said Kerala would not allow any curriculum other than the one prescribed by the state to be taught in government schools.

He added that a Cabinet subcommittee headed by the Minister for General Education had been constituted to examine the next steps regarding the PM SHRI scheme and submit a report. Future decisions would be taken based on the committee's recommendations, he said. The minister also said the Centre had withheld funds due to Kerala under various schemes because the state had not implemented PM SHRI.

"The present government is facing a situation created by the previous government’s decision to agree to implement the PM SHRI scheme and sign the MoU, which does not provide for unilateral withdrawal by the state," the minister added. "The position of this government is clear: no curriculum other than the one prescribed by the state can be taught in government schools in Kerala. In this situation, a Cabinet subcommittee headed by the Minister for General Education has been constituted to examine the next steps the state government should take regarding PM SHRI and submit a report. Future decisions will be taken based on the report submitted by this subcommittee. Since Kerala has not implemented the PM SHRI scheme, the Centre has withheld funds that were due to the state under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), PM JANMAN and DAJGUA," he said.

According to Samsudheen, the withheld funds include Rs 280 crore under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) for 2023–24, Rs 513 crore for 2024–25, Rs 357 crore for 2025–26 and Rs 433 crore for 2026–27. Additionally, Rs 5.5 crore is due under PM JANMAN, Rs 12.8 crore under the Tiles of Excellence scheme and Rs 3 crore under DAJGUA. The total amount withheld by the Centre stands at Rs 1,607 crore, the minister said.

Citing Punjab as an example, Samsudheen said the state had signed the PM SHRI MoU in October 2022 and selected 241 schools under the scheme. Although Punjab subsequently withdrew from the scheme in July 2023, it decided to implement it again on July 26, 2024. According to the figures cited by the minister, PM SHRI is currently being implemented in 419 schools in Punjab. He further stated that, except for Tamil Nadu, all states had signed the PM SHRI MoU. Under the agreement's terms, Keralam does not have the right to withdraw from the scheme unilaterally, he reiterated.

"Punjab signed the MoU in October 2022 and selected 241 schools under PM SHRI. Although the state subsequently withdrew from the scheme in July 2023, it decided to implement it again on July 26, 2024. According to the current figures, the scheme is being implemented in 419 schools in Punjab," he further said. "Except for Tamil Nadu, all states have signed the PM SHRI MoU. Under the terms of the agreement, Kerala does not have the right to withdraw from the scheme unilaterally," he said. (ANI)