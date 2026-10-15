Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

Albania's efforts to strengthen local governance face a major financial challenge, as municipalities continue to depend heavily on central government funding despite years of decentralization reforms. A report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), titled Republic of Albania: Toward a Sustainable and Efficient Local Government Financing Framework, warns that weak local taxation, outdated property valuations and unequal distribution of government grants are limiting municipal financial independence. Prepared by Martin Grote, Natasha Gimpelson, and Alessandro Santoro of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, with financial support from the European Union and the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the report recommends major changes to how municipalities collect taxes, receive funding, and finance public services.

Albania began decentralizing its governance system in 1998, followed by reforms in 2014 and 2015 that established 61 municipalities with greater responsibilities. However, financial independence has not kept pace with these changes. Although local governments' share of total public revenues has increased from 9 percent to 14 percent over the past decade, municipalities generate enough revenue themselves to cover only about half of their expenditures. This leaves them dependent on central transfers and creates significant financial differences between municipalities.

Why Albania's Municipalities Are Struggling to Fund Public Services

The IMF identifies a fragmented local tax system as a major obstacle to financial sustainability. Municipalities collect numerous small fees and taxes that generate limited income while increasing administrative complexity. They also depend heavily on the infrastructure impact tax, which is linked to construction activity and can fluctuate with economic conditions.

This makes municipal budgets unpredictable and complicates long-term investment planning. The IMF argues that local governments need stable revenue sources that reflect their spending responsibilities.

The report recommends assigning municipalities taxes linked to immovable assets, particularly land and buildings, while keeping taxes on mobile income sources and those used for redistribution under central government control. This would improve revenue stability, strengthen accountability and reduce dependence on government grants.

Property Tax Reform Could Transform Local Government Finances

Property taxation is at the centre of the IMF's proposed reforms. Albania's current system suffers from outdated valuation methods, fragmented property databases and generous exemptions that reduce potential revenue.

One major weakness is the separate valuation of land and buildings, which complicates assessments and increases disputes. The IMF recommends introducing a unified property valuation system based on current market prices, supported by an improved fiscal cadaster and a regularly updated property sales-price register.

The report also questions the existing 50 percent valuation discount for a first apartment, arguing that broad concessions weaken municipal finances. Instead, it recommends targeted relief based on household financial circumstances, including possible tax payment deferrals for pensioners and unemployed people facing hardship.

Other proposals include simplifying municipal fees, improving charges for public services and gradually reducing reliance on construction-related taxation.

The IMF also suggests increasing property transfer tax rates towards comparable European Union levels and strengthening measures against tax avoidance.

Over the medium term, municipalities could receive additional revenue through a limited surcharge on personal income tax. However, this would require coordinated national administration and the removal of preferential tax arrangements for sole proprietors and independent contractors.

Unequal Government Grants Are Deepening Municipal Financial Gaps

The IMF warns that Albania's system of transferring central government funds to municipalities does not adequately address differences in local financial capacity and public service needs.

Although transfers provide substantial resources, existing funding may be insufficient to deliver adequate services. Unconditional grants are distributed using limited indicators that fail to capture differences in municipal spending requirements.

The current equalization mechanism also relies on revenues actually collected rather than the amount municipalities could reasonably raise through taxation. This can weaken incentives to improve revenue collection.

To address these problems, the IMF recommends a system based on potential tax capacity, particularly property tax capacity, rather than actual collections.

It also calls for reforms to sector-specific grants, which often follow outdated allocation criteria and are strongly influenced by population size.

Gradually shifting more funding towards unconditional grants would give municipalities greater flexibility to respond to local priorities while improving transparency and accountability.

Can Fiscal Reforms Give Albania's Local Governments Real Independence?

The IMF emphasizes that stronger municipal finances require institutional reforms alongside changes in taxation.

It recommends establishing an independent fiscal council or commission that would report to parliament and provide technical analysis on tax responsibilities, revenue distribution and coordination between national and local governments.

A comprehensive fiscal assessment framework would also help policymakers understand municipal spending needs, evaluate revenue potential and distribute financial resources more fairly.

For Albania's government, these recommendations present an opportunity to strengthen decentralization while maintaining national fiscal coordination. Municipal authorities would need to modernize tax administration, improve property records and strengthen revenue collection.

For residents, the reforms could change property taxation and service charges, making targeted protections for financially vulnerable households important.

The findings also carry significance for Albania's European integration ambitions, as stronger local institutions and transparent public finances can support more effective governance.

Albania has made progress in decentralizing administrative responsibilities but has not provided municipalities with sufficient financial independence. Building a stable property tax system, improving grant distribution and strengthening fiscal coordination could help municipalities deliver better services, reduce reliance on central funding and create a more sustainable foundation for local development.