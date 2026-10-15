Punjab: SAS Nagar police bust illegal arms supply module; three accused apprehended, 10 sophisticated pistols recovered

In a breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police has busted an illegal arms supply module and apprehended three accused, including a Haryana-based arms supplier. During the operation, the police recovered 10 sophisticated pistols, including one Glock, along with ammunition.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 14:26 IST
Punjab: SAS Nagar police bust illegal arms supply module; three accused apprehended, 10 sophisticated pistols recovered
Illegal Arms recovered during operation (Photo/X/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 15 (ANI): In a breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police has busted an illegal arms supply module and apprehended three accused, including a Haryana-based arms supplier. During the operation, the police recovered 10 sophisticated pistols, including one Glock, along with ammunition. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in smuggling country-made weapons from the hinterlands and supplying them to college-going youth at substantial profits. The findings point towards an illegal arms supply network allegedly engaged in the procurement and distribution of weapons for monetary gains.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused have previous criminal cases registered against them. Their alleged involvement in the illegal arms supply module is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. An FIR has been registered in the case, and further investigation is underway. The police are working to establish the complete forward and backward linkages of the illegal arms supply network and identify other persons who may be involved in the operation. The investigation aims to trace the network's connections and ascertain the extent of its activities.

The bust marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of SAS Nagar Police to curb illegal arms trafficking and dismantle criminal networks involved in the unlawful supply of weapons. Punjab Police remains committed to taking firm action against illegal arms trafficking and organised criminal networks. Through sustained efforts to identify and apprehend those involved in such activities, Punjab Police continues to work towards ensuring the safety and security of the people of Punjab. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026