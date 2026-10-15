Punjab: SAS Nagar police bust illegal arms supply module; three accused apprehended, 10 sophisticated pistols recovered

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 15 (ANI): In a breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police has busted an illegal arms supply module and apprehended three accused, including a Haryana-based arms supplier. During the operation, the police recovered 10 sophisticated pistols, including one Glock, along with ammunition. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in smuggling country-made weapons from the hinterlands and supplying them to college-going youth at substantial profits. The findings point towards an illegal arms supply network allegedly engaged in the procurement and distribution of weapons for monetary gains.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused have previous criminal cases registered against them. Their alleged involvement in the illegal arms supply module is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. An FIR has been registered in the case, and further investigation is underway. The police are working to establish the complete forward and backward linkages of the illegal arms supply network and identify other persons who may be involved in the operation. The investigation aims to trace the network's connections and ascertain the extent of its activities.

The bust marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of SAS Nagar Police to curb illegal arms trafficking and dismantle criminal networks involved in the unlawful supply of weapons. Punjab Police remains committed to taking firm action against illegal arms trafficking and organised criminal networks. Through sustained efforts to identify and apprehend those involved in such activities, Punjab Police continues to work towards ensuring the safety and security of the people of Punjab. (ANI)