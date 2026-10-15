Gujarat student Vipa Bariya selected for "Mission ShaktiSAT" among 20 nationwide

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 15 (ANI): Vipa Bariya from Padhara village in Mahisagar district is the only female student selected from Gujarat among 20 students chosen from across the country under ‘Mission ShaktiSAT’, according to the statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's office. Vipa is studying in Class 11, interested in space science since childhood; she dreams of becoming a pilot or an astronaut.

Vipa’s father, Gulabbhai Bariya, teaches Mathematics and Environmental Studies to students of Classes 3 to 5 at a primary school. He has always encouraged Vipa to pursue her dreams. Her schoolteacher and mentor, Deepika Sharma, has also guided and supported her in developing her talent. Training in Satellite technology alongside students from 108 countries as part of ‘Mission ShaktiSAT’, organised by ‘Space Kidz India’, Vipa attended a 10-day international workshop at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from August 22 to 31. Around 12,000 female students from 108 countries participated in the programme, the CMO statement said.

During the workshop, Vipa received practical training in satellite coding, design, and assembly alongside students from other countries. She was also honoured with a special award and trophy at the event. Vipa said, “I have been interested in space science and satellite technology since childhood. Being selected for Mission ShaktiSAT and getting the opportunity to visit ISRO feels like a dream come true.”

She completed all 21 modules and 550 lessons within the stipulated time during the first phase of the competition. Opportunity to participate in a space technology event and visit ISRO as part of the programme, Vipa will participate in a space technology event organised by Viasat in New Delhi from October 26 to 28. After the satellite launch date is finalised, she may also get an opportunity to visit ISRO’s space centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)