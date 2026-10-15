Delhi police gives clean chit to CM Rekha Gupta, says no offence made out 

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a status report giving a clean chit to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. This Report has been filed in a complaint against her over alleged remarks about government officials during a public programme in September 2025. Police said that no cognizable offence is made out against her. During the programme, Gupta compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (AJCM) Ashwani Panwar listed the matter for hearing the arguements by the counsel for the complainant on the report filed by Delhi Police. In compliance of previous order, a status report has been filed by SI Mukesh Tomer, duly forwarded by the SHO, PS Kashmere Gate. Transcript of the speech delivered by the proposed accused on September 23, 2025 alongwith one certificate under section 63(4)(c) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) is also annexed with the said report. The same is taken on record.

"At this stage, counsel for the complainant seeks time to file objection/reply to the status report filed by the Police. Granted," the court said. The matter has been listed on October 29 for hearing the arguments by advocate Sanjeet Kumar

On October 3, the court had sought a status report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kashmere Gate police station on a complaint against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This Complaint has been filed by one Ram Niwas Sharma. He is seeking registration of an FIR.

The court is dealing with a complaint under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS. According to the complaint, the alleged remarks were made on September 23, 2025, during a government programme at Kashmiri Gate ISBT for the launch of DTC’s interstate bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. The launch of the Delhi-Baraut DTC interstate AC bus service on that date has also been reported.

During the programme, Gupta compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning. According to the complaint, Gupta said, “Our Delhi government officials are all like Hanuman. These Hanumans work hard when their tails catch fire. Before that, they forget.”

The complaint states that the remarks were made while the Chief Minister was addressing government officials and the public and purportedly speaking about the functioning of officials. The complainant has alleged that the statement was made in a public forum during an official government programme and was heard by officials, attendees and members of the public.

The complaint has been filed under Section 223 BNSS, which concerns disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, along with an application under Section 175(3) BNSS seeking directions in relation to the complaint. The court, however, has not recorded any finding on the allegations against the Chief Minister and has, at this stage, only directed the police to submit a status report. Advocate Sanjeet Kumar appeared for the complainant. (ANI)