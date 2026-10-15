"BJP hiding behind Election Commission":  Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said BJP is betraying India’s democracy, Constitution and citizens through vote rigging, adding that the Election Commission is being used to fulfil this agenda. Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "BJP is hiding behind the Election Commission as it weakens. The Election Commission and the BJP are betraying India’s democracy, Constitution and citizens."

Akhilesh Yadav also attended a Durga Puja and 'Mata ki Chowki' event at Sai Lawn in Naveen Galla Mandi. "I congratulate all the organisers of this Navratri event. This is the beauty of our country. In India, people of so many different cultures and religions live together," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP chief has no idea about the Constitution and keeps making baseless remarks. "If the Congress party is anti-Constitution, how could 'Maulana' Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party be left behind? In fact, there is another similarity between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav: neither of them reads the Constitution. They end up making anti-Constitutional remarks. Take the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto, for instance—Akhilesh Yadav promises to provide facilities and reservations based on religion. Furthermore, consider the Muzaffarnagar riots. Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister at the time; law and order completely collapsed, and he failed to prevent any of it... When the riots occurred, both Hindus and Muslims were among the victims. But he was solely focused on the politics of appeasement," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Bhatia also slammed former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the people of West Bengal taught her a lesson. "Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of appeasement politics," he said.

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said "political power can be inherited, but intelligence cannot". "The entire state knows about the laptop scam under Akhilesh Yadav’s government. Under the current government. Akhilesh Yadav has opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill, which proposes 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This reflects the Samajwadi Party’s opposition to women’s political participation and equal representation. Political power can be inherited, but intelligence cannot," he said. (ANI)