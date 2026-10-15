Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scanner, three MRI machines at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a dual-slice CT source 256 scanner and three advanced MRI machines at Lok Nayak Hospital under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The machines have been provided by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, IOCL Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The advanced machines will bring world-class diagnostic facilities to Delhi’s government hospitals. They will enhance diagnostic capabilities in emergency care, cardiology, oncology, urology, neurology, orthopaedics and paediatric care. They will also help in the timely and accurate detection of conditions such as stroke, cancer, liver and prostate diseases, as well as muscular and bone-related disorders. This will enable patients to receive appropriate treatment at the right time.

Referring to healthcare facilities introduced earlier at Lok Nayak Hospital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a Lactation Management Unit had been established to improve care for mothers and newborns. The unit functions as a milk bank. The hospital has also been equipped with a Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) machine, which enables HIV and hepatitis tests to be completed in approximately 48 hours.

The technology also helps make blood testing more effective and strengthens the safety of blood donation procedures. In addition, a dedicated ward has been developed for patients suffering from rare diseases, where they are provided with the necessary treatment and facilities. The Chief Minister also highlighted the ‘Anmol Yojana’, launched to protect newborns from serious diseases. She said that under the scheme, a single drop of blood collected shortly after birth is used to screen newborns for potential genetic disorders. Early detection helps ensure that the necessary treatment can begin in time, marking an important step towards safeguarding children’s health.

CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government was committed to ensuring that no citizen was deprived of quality healthcare because of financial constraints or any other difficulty. With this objective, the government is expanding the use of modern medical technology, improving infrastructure and strengthening diagnostic facilities in government hospitals. Timely diagnosis and access to appropriate treatment, she said, would improve patient care and further strengthen Delhi’s healthcare system.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the advanced Dual source CT scanner and the 3-Tesla MRI system at Lok Nayak Hospital would provide patients with better diagnostic facilities and significantly faster testing. He noted that Lok Nayak Hospital is located in a densely populated area and receives lakhs of patients for treatment. Keeping this in mind, the CT scan and MRI facilities will be provided to patients completely free of cost.

He said that, considering the large number of patients visiting the hospital, facilities under ‘Mission Anmol’ for screening newborns are also being provided at Lok Nayak Hospital. The previous government, during its 12-year tenure, had paid no attention to introducing such facilities. According to the Delhi government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the present government is rapidly expanding modern medical facilities across Delhi’s government hospitals.

Targeting opposition parties, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had no issues left to discuss other than commenting on her personal mannerisms, attire and public engagements, instead of focusing on matters of public interest. She said the Opposition should discuss the development work being undertaken in Delhi rather than focusing on her personal activities. Her government, she added, was continuously working to improve systems that had remained neglected under previous Delhi governments and to provide better facilities to the public.

Referring to alleged rising crime, drug trafficking and concerns over public safety in Punjab, the Chief Minister questioned the Opposition’s priorities. She also referred to allegations of misconduct and exploitation of female students by a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying the Opposition should respond to such serious issues as well. She added that if people were invoking the name of Lord Ram through this medium, it could also be viewed in a positive light. (ANI)