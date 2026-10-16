Pawan Hans to expand helicopter services, explore seaplanes and eVTOLs: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has urged Pawan Hans to expand its helicopter operations, explore seaplane services and prepare for emerging technologies such as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles as the government seeks to strengthen India's aviation sector. Speaking at the 42nd Foundation Day celebrations of Pawan Hans in Delhi on Thursday, the Union Minister said the company had an important role to play in expanding regional connectivity, emergency medical services and religious tourism through helicopter operations.

"Today Pawan Hans is celebrating their 42nd foundation day, and I am extremely delighted to participate in their celebrations. For the last four decades, they have been one of the most important players in this industry, and today we see there is a renewed sense of purpose as we move towards our Viksit Bharat 2047 goal," Naidu said. Highlighting the growth of India's aviation sector over the past decade, he said the government aimed to expand infrastructure beyond airports by increasing the number of heliports and helicopters across the country.

"You all know how aviation has grown in the country in the last 10 years under the leadership of our PM Modi. We have increased the number of airports; more travellers are coming into aviation, and the number of aircraft is also increasing. But we just don't want to focus on the aircraft or the airports. We want to have more heliports in the country, and we want to expand our helicopter fleet also," he said. Naidu urged Pawan Hans to take the lead in expanding helicopter services, particularly heli-ambulance operations and connectivity to religious tourism destinations.

"We want Pawan Hans to take the lead and capture the opportunity that is there in front of us. There are heli-ambulance services that are required in the country. There are a lot more religious tourism destinations that can be unlocked through helicopter operations," he added. The Union Minister also called for renewed efforts to develop seaplane operations, noting that Pawan Hans had earlier operated seaplanes in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Also, not only helicopter operations; we see great potential in seaplane operations. Pawan Hans has been one of the first movers into these seaplane operations back in 2010 when they were doing it in the Andamans. So we want them to come back into this area," he said. He further encouraged the company to explore electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology, describing it as an emerging segment of aviation.

"Then we see futuristic technologies, eVTOLs, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, also becoming a reality in the next two years. We want Pawan Hans to move into that arena also," he said. The minister said the Ministry of Civil Aviation was extending support to Pawan Hans, including through the induction of domestically manufactured helicopters.

"From the Ministry of Civil Aviation, we are strongly supporting them. We are strongly betting on them. For that, we are providing continuous support. Four Made in India civilian Dhruv helicopters by HAL have already been provided to Pawan Hans in the renewal of their fleet. Six more are yet to come," he said. Naidu added that under the new UDAN scheme, 200 modern heliports would be developed across the country, including in aspirational districts, hilly regions and island destinations. Two new civilian helicopters would also be procured under the scheme.

On seaplane operations, he said the government was assessing potential destinations beyond Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including inland locations with suitable water bodies. He added that state governments would need to participate in identifying viable routes and destinations. "We are assessing different locations, not only Lakshadweep or the Andamans, but there are many inland locations also where there are water bodies that seaplane operations can be expanded to. So for that, we want the states also to come forward. So we are actively discussing with the states," Ram Mohan Naidu said.

Naidu also referred to Skyhawk as an existing operator in the sector and said the government wanted Pawan Hans to enter the market. "There is one operator, Skyhawk, there. We want Pawan Hans also to come into that. And when the agreement clicks with the states also, and we know which destinations to operate, I think then it's definitely going to be a reality, and we are working very strongly on getting it operated as soon as possible," he said.

The Union Minister also said the government was exploring fractional aircraft ownership and leasing to increase the number of aircraft available to meet rising demand. "Fractional ownership, leasing of aircraft—we want India to strongly facilitate it, and we are in discussion with the stakeholders for it, and the Ministry of Finance is also strongly involved. So we want to take their feedback also," he said.

Emphasising the need to expand India's aircraft fleet, Naidu said demand for air travel was rising and the government would support initiatives that helped bring more aircraft into operation. "And if you ask the Ministry of Civil Aviation, we want to see more planes in our fleet because the demand is so high today that we don't have the necessary number of planes. Fractional ownership helps us to bring more planes. If leasing operations help us to get more planes, then definitely we will support those ideas," he added. (ANI)